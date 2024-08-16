E-Paper

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Syria

Eight earthquakes were detected in a number of Syrian governments in the past day, authorities announced on Thursday

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 2:53 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Syria, stations of the UAE's National Seismic Network of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday, August 16.

According to the National Seismic Network, the tremor occurred at 2.15pm UAE time.


It can also be noted that eight earthquakes were detected in a number of Syrian governments in the past day, authorities announced on Thursday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The National Centre for Earthquakes in Syria clarified, however, that the recorded tremors were considered 'weak', with intensities ranging between 1.4 and 3 degrees on the Richter scale.

On late Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit central Syria, with the shock felt in neighbouring Lebanon, official media in both countries said.

"An earthquake of 5.5 on the Richter scale struck east of Hama city at 11.56 pm," Syria's state-run SANA news agency said, quoting Raed Ahmed, who heads the National Earthquake Centre.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake that struck Syria on late Monday had a magnitude of 5.0.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "some residents of Beirut" and other areas "felt a light earthquake at 11.56 pm".

On February 6, 2023, a pre-dawn 7.8-magnitude tremor killed nearly 60,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

(With inputs from AFP)

