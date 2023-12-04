UAE

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Turkey

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

Published: Mon 4 Dec 2023, 12:04 PM

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Turkey region on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

More to follow


