Look: Syrian opposition raises its flag outside embassy in Moscow after Assad ouster

Photos: Reuters

The three-starred flag of the Syrian rebel groups has been installed over the Syrian embassy building in Moscow.

Russian news agencies reported on Sunday that Bashar Al Assad was in Moscow with his family after rebel fighters raced into Damascus unopposed, ending nearly six decades of the Assad family's rule.

Standing on the embassy balcony, Syrians clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white Syrian opposition flag under falling snow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Today the embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag," an embassy representative told TASS state news agency.

Russia was a key ally of Assad.

One source said the rebels who ousted Assad in a lightning offensive "guaranteed the security of Russian army bases and diplomatic institutions on Syria's territory".

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Monday that it was too early to say what the future would hold for Russia's military bases in Syria, adding that it was a subject of discussion with those who will be in power.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it was President Vladimir Putin's decision to grant Assad asylum in Russia.