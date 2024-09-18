LIVE: At least 9 killed, 300 wounded in new wave of Lebanon device explosions

People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. Reuters

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 7:51 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

Lebanon has been hit by a fresh wave of unprecedented attacks since Tuesday as a series of explosions across the country caused regional tensions to escalate to a new high.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of pagers owned by Hezbollah members — including fighters and medics — detonated simultaneously, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding up to 2,800 others.

On Wednesday late afternoon, as the country was reeling from the attack, hand-held radios owned by Hezbollah members exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

At least nine people have died in the latest attack, with more than 300 reported to be injured.

8.03pm: Iran condemns latest attack

Iran condemned attacks in both the attacks in Lebanon that involved exploding communications devices, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.

7.54pm: Death toll rises

The Lebanon Health Ministry reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 300 injured in the second wave of device explosions.

7.21pm: Home solar energy systems explode