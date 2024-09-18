LIVE: At least 9 killed, 300 wounded in new wave of Lebanon device explosions

Devices modified by Israel at production, Lebanon security sources say
Lebanon has been hit by a fresh wave of unprecedented attacks since Tuesday as a series of explosions across the country caused regional tensions to escalate to a new high.
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of pagers owned by Hezbollah members — including fighters and medics — detonated simultaneously, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding up to 2,800 others.
On Wednesday late afternoon, as the country was reeling from the attack, hand-held radios owned by Hezbollah members exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.
At least nine people have died in the latest attack, with more than 300 reported to be injured.
8.03pm: Iran condemns latest attack
Iran condemned attacks in both the attacks in Lebanon that involved exploding communications devices, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.
7.54pm: Death toll rises
The Lebanon Health Ministry reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 300 injured in the second wave of device explosions.
7.21pm: Home solar energy systems explode
Lebanon's official news agency reported that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut, as per AP.
6.26pm: Hand-held radios detonate
Hand-held radios used by Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.
Three people were killed in Lebanon's Bekaa region.
AFPTV footage showed people running for cover when an explosion went off during a funeral for Hezbollah militants in south Beirut on Wednesday afternoon.
