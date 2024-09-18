E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

LIVE: At least 9 killed, 300 wounded in new wave of Lebanon device explosions

This comes a day after hundreds of pagers owned by Hezbollah members detonated simultaneously injuring thousands

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. Reuters
People gather as smoke rises from a mobile shop in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024. Reuters

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 7:51 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 8:07 PM

Lebanon has been hit by a fresh wave of unprecedented attacks since Tuesday as a series of explosions across the country caused regional tensions to escalate to a new high.

On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of pagers owned by Hezbollah members — including fighters and medics — detonated simultaneously, killing 12 people, including two children, and wounding up to 2,800 others.


On Wednesday late afternoon, as the country was reeling from the attack, hand-held radios owned by Hezbollah members exploded across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

At least nine people have died in the latest attack, with more than 300 reported to be injured.

Khaleej Times is tracking this developing situation to bring you the latest updates.

8.03pm: Iran condemns latest attack

Iran condemned attacks in both the attacks in Lebanon that involved exploding communications devices, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said in a post on the X social media platform on Wednesday.

7.54pm: Death toll rises

The Lebanon Health Ministry reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 300 injured in the second wave of device explosions.

7.21pm: Home solar energy systems explode

Lebanon's official news agency reported that home solar energy systems exploded in several areas of Beirut, as per AP.

6.26pm: Hand-held radios detonate

Hand-held radios used by Lebanon's armed group Hezbollah detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut.

Three people were killed in Lebanon's Bekaa region.

AFPTV footage showed people running for cover when an explosion went off during a funeral for Hezbollah militants in south Beirut on Wednesday afternoon.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World