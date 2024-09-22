Libya thwarts bid to smuggle 100kg of gold, 1.5M euros

White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the Biden administration is seeking to avoid an escalation in the region
Libya's Internal Security Agency said on Saturday it had thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100kg of gold and 1.5 million euros at Misrata international airport during a security check of a flight.
The agency said on its verified Facebook page that the gold bars were found in three suitcases while the money was in one suitcase.
The suitcases were spotted during the security inspection process of a flight to Turkey, said the agency.
A number of pictures posted by the agency showing the confiscated suitcases containing gold bars and bundles of euro banknotes.
Misrata is a port city about 200km east of the capital Tripoli.
The agency added that "those responsible for these suitcases were arrested".
In May, the Tripoli-based attorney-general said it ordered the arrest of director-general of customs and other officials at Misrata international airport over conspiring to smuggle nearly 26,000kg of gold.
Libya has had little peace since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising and it split in 2014 between eastern and western factions.
