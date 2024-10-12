Lebanon says 9 dead in Israeli strikes on two villages

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli air strike on Maaysra. Photo: AFP

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli strikes on two villages Saturday, one north of Beirut and another to the south, killed at least nine people, as state media reported further strikes elsewhere.

An "Israeli enemy strike on Maaysra", a Shiite Muslim majority village in a mostly Christian mountain area north of Beirut, killed "five people and wounded 14 others", the ministry said in a statement.

Separately, it said that "four people were killed and 14 others wounded" in an "Israeli enemy strike" on Barja in the Shouf district south of the capital.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The official National News Agency (NNA) also reported unspecified casualties in a "Israeli strike" targeting Deir Billa, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the town of Batroun on Lebanon's north coast.

It said families from south Lebanon had taken refuge in a house that was targeted.

And in east Lebanon, the management of the Tal Chiha hospital said in a statement that the facility sustained "light material damage" due to "strikes that targeted the vicinity" of the mainly Christian town of Zahle.

It reported no injuries to patients or staff and said the hospital was still operating.

Since September 23, Israel has been heavily bombarding Lebanon, saying it is targeting Hezbollah sites.

All four locations reported hit on Saturday are outside areas usually considered Hezbollah strongholds.

In Maaysra, an AFP correspondent saw excavators trying to remove chunks of a destroyed building as emergency personnel, one using a manual sledgehammer, worked to try to break through a huge slab of concrete.

In Deir Billa, another correspondent saw a mattress, pillows, bed covers, a washing basket and clothes among the wreckage, as people sifted through the rubble by hand and smoke rose from a smouldering pile.

Later Saturday, the NNA said "Israeli warplanes... carried out a strike that targeted the centre of the marketplace" in Nabatiyeh, an important south Lebanon city located around 12 kilometres from the border with Israel.

Israel's army last week told residents to evacuate the city, which is home to public institutions, hospitals and a branch of the Lebanese University.