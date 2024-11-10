Lebanon says 20 killed in Israeli strike north of capital Beirut

A damaged car lies amid the debris in front of a building targeted overnight by Israeli air strikes in the southern Lebanese village of Ain Baal in the Tyre district on November 10, 2024. — AFP

Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on Sunday killed 20 people, including three children, in the village of Almat, north of the capital Beirut.

The Shia Muslim majority village of Almat is located in a mostly Christian region. It is outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds of south Beirut and south and east Lebanon which Israel has heavily bombed since late September in its war against the Iran-backed movement.

"The Israeli enemy strike on Almat in the Jbeil district killed 20 people including three children and injured six, in an updated toll," the health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said Israeli strikes killed three Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers in the south.

Earlier, Lebanese official media reported an Israeli strike on a house in the main eastern city of Baalbek, which was not preceded by an Israeli army evacuation warning.

"Enemy aircraft launched a strike on a house in Al Laqees neighbourhood" of the city, the state-run National News Agency said.