Lebanon PM denounces 'destructive plan' amid intense Israeli strikes

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 3:54 PM

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati denounced a "destructive plan" amid intense Israeli strikes Monday on east and south Lebanon and as Israel's military said it attacked some 150 Hezbollah targets.

"The continuing Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a war of extermination in every sense of the word and a destructive plan that aims to destroy Lebanese villages and towns," Mikati told a cabinet meeting. He urged "the United Nations and the General Assembly and influential countries... to deter the (Israeli) aggression".

On Saturday, Mikati said he had cancelled a trip to the United Nations General Assembly and decried "horrific massacres" after deadly attacks in Lebanon blamed on Israel.

Mikati said in a statement that he cancelled his trip "in light of the developments linked to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon", after this week saw an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs and attacks on Hezbollah devices blamed on Israel.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire into Sunday, with Israeli warplanes carrying out the most intense bombardment in almost a year of conflict across Lebanon's south and Hezbollah firing rockets deep into northern Israel.

The Israeli military said it struck around 290 targets on Saturday, including thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels, and said it would continue to hit more targets.