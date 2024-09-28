Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threats, ministry source says

The show, premiering on Disney's FX and Hulu on Friday, offers a frightening but moving immersion into the online lives of Gen Z youths
Lebanon's transport ministry told an Iranian aircraft not to enter its airspace after Israel warned air traffic control at Beirut airport that it would use "force" if the plane landed, a source at the ministry told Reuters.
The source said it was not clear what was on the plane. "The priority is people's lives," the source added.
This comes after the Israeli military announced the killing of Nasrallah, and said Israel is ready for wider escalation and that its forces are on high alert.
The Israeli military "eliminated ... Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote in a statement on X.
Another top Hezbollah leader - Ali Karaki - was also killed, he added.
Lebanon's health ministry said Saturday that hospitals in Beirut's southern suburbs would be evacuated after heavy Israeli strikes in the area, urging hospitals in unaffected areas to stop admitting non-urgent cases.
