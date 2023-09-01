Lebanon approves 'Barbie' film for release after bid to ban it

The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
Lebanon on Friday approved the "Barbie" film to be screened in cinemas following an initial attempt to ban it by its culture minister over claims it contradicts the country's values.
Lebanon's General Security agency, which is responsible for reviewing any films, plays or books to be released in Lebanon, issued a decision on Friday allowing the film's screening, according to a copy of the decision seen by Reuters.
The only condition listed was that viewers be restricted to those aged 13 and above.
Last month, Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada asked the interior ministry to ban the film, saying it had been found to "contradict values of faith and morality" by diminishing the importance of the family unit.
Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi in turn asked General Security's censorship committee to review the film and give its recommendation.
Kuwait has banned "Barbie" and supernatural horror film "Talk to Me" to protect "public ethics and social traditions", the state news agency said last month.
ALSO READ:
Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc's Barbie doll on an adventure into the real world. The film has topped $1 billion in box office ticket sales worldwide since its July 21 debut.
Lebanon has traditionally served as a beacon of free expression in the region but cases of censorship have been ramping up.
Last week, Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar was questioned for hours over a joke about the Lebanese army and was briefly detained days later over another joke.
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels
While Europe bears an important historical responsibility for climate change, it accounts for just 7.5 per cent of global emissions today, meaning that the actions taken within the EU can have only a limited impact on the world’s climate
‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity
The suspect first attacked a tourist couple with a knife and attacked two others with a hammer