Photo: AFP

Israeli strikes Saturday on several areas of east Lebanon where Hezbollah holds sway killed at least 20 people and wounded 14 others, the health ministry in Beirut said in a statement.

It said "Israeli enemy raids targeting the Baalbek-Hermel region killed 20 people, including 11 in the Knaissseh locality".