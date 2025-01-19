Leading Egyptian rights activist Bahgat freed on bail

Hossam Bahgat in his office at the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights in Cairo, Egypt, on December 7, 2011. — AP File

Egyptian human rights activist Hossam Bahgat was released on bail on Sunday after being charged with "joining and financing a terrorist group" and publishing "fake news and data", a rights group said.

The charges were part of a new case against Bahgat, who was released on bail of 20,000 Egyptian pounds (about $400), the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, which he founded, said in a statement.

On Wednesday, EIPR said prosecutors had summoned Bahgat, who is also the group's executive director, but "the summons did not specify the details of the case or the charges involved" at the time.

Mahmoud Shalaby of Amnesty International said Bahgat had "faced years of relentless harassment at the hands of the Egyptian authorities in connection with his legitimate human rights work".

In 2016, Bahgat was banned from travelling and had his assets frozen on charges of illegally receiving foreign funds.

The case, initiated in 2011, was only closed in 2024.