Jordan's Islamists bounce back in election clouded by Gaza war

An electoral worker talks with a voter at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Amman, Jordan, on September 10, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:05 PM

Jordan's moderate Islamist opposition made significant gains in Tuesday's parliamentary election, initial official results showed on Wednesday, boosted by anger over Israel's war in Gaza.

The Islamist Action Front (IAF) also benefited from a new electoral law that encourages a bigger role for political parties in the 138-seat parliament, though tribal and pro-government factions will continue to dominate the assembly.

The IAF, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, won up to a fifth of the seats under the revamped electoral law, which for the first time allocated 41 seats for parties, according to preliminary figures seen by Reuters and confirmed by independent and official sources.

"The Jordanian people have given us their trust by voting for us. This new phase will increase the burden of responsibility for the party towards the nation and our citizens," said Wael Al Saqqa, head of the IAF.

The election represents a modest step in a democratisation process launched by King Abdullah as he seeks to insulate Jordan from the conflicts at its borders, and speed up the slow pace of political reforms.

Under Jordan's constitution, most powers still rest with the king who appoints governments and can dissolve parliament. The assembly can force a cabinet to resign by a vote of no confidence.

The voting system still favours sparsely-populated tribal and provincial regions over the densely-populated cities mostly inhabited by Jordanians of Palestinian descent, which are Islamic strongholds and highly politicised. Turnout among Jordan's 5.1 million eligible voters in Tuesday's poll was low at 32.25 per cent, initial official figures showed, up slightly from 29 per cent at the last election in 2020. Jordanian officials say the fact that elections are being held at all while the war in Gaza and other regional conflicts are raging demonstrates their country's relative stability. The Muslim Brotherhood has been allowed to operate in Jordan since 1946. But it fell under suspicion after the Arab Spring, which saw Islamists pitted against established powers in many Arab countries.

They have led some of the largest protests in the region in support of the embattled militant group Hamas, their ideological allies, in what their opponents say allowed them to increase their popularity.