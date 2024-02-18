UAE

Jordan declares 3 days of mourning over death of Princess Rajwa's father

Princess Rajwa, originally from Saudi Arabia, married Crown Prince Hussein last year

Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 7:48 PM

The Royal Hashemite Court in Jordan has announced a three-day mourning period after the death of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, the father of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wife of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.

In a statement, the Court expressed its "deepest sympathies and condolences" to the King and Queen of Jordan, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and to the prince and princess as well.

The Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa were married in a star-studded ceremony last year, which was attended by royals and dignitaries from all over the world.

Khaled Al Saif, Rajwa's father, was a member of the Subai, a prominent tribe in the Arabian Peninsula with ancient roots. He was also the founder of El Saif Engineering Contracting, which built Riyadh's iconic Kingdom Tower and other high-rises across the Middle East.

