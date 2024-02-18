Jordan declares 3 days of mourning over death of Princess Rajwa's father

Prime Minister Modi to visit Qatar on February 14 after his two-day trip to UAE
The Royal Hashemite Court in Jordan has announced a three-day mourning period after the death of Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, the father of Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, wife of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan.
In a statement, the Court expressed its "deepest sympathies and condolences" to the King and Queen of Jordan, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and to the prince and princess as well.
The Crown Prince and Princess Rajwa were married in a star-studded ceremony last year, which was attended by royals and dignitaries from all over the world.
Khaled Al Saif, Rajwa's father, was a member of the Subai, a prominent tribe in the Arabian Peninsula with ancient roots. He was also the founder of El Saif Engineering Contracting, which built Riyadh's iconic Kingdom Tower and other high-rises across the Middle East.
ALSO READ:
Prime Minister Modi to visit Qatar on February 14 after his two-day trip to UAE
The US President calls for urgent steps to increase the consistency of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N becomes largest single party with 75 seats while PTI-supported independents win 93 seats
There were no immediate reports of injuries from the magnitude 5.8 quake in Mindanao region
Federal Aviation Administration starts investigation after the crash of Bombardier Challenger 600 jet carrying 5 people
The lawsuit claimed ByteDance’s chairman Lidong Zhang disliked Puris celebrating her team’s successes and believed women should always remain humble and express modesty
The former PM sends his brother to meet leaders of other parties after his party trailed independent candidates of Imran Khan
PTI loyalists win around 70 of the more than 200 seats called for the 266-member national assembly