Lebanon: At least 274 killed, over thousands injured in Israeli strikes; next 'phase' of attacks announced

At least 274 people were killed in Lebanon on Monday, including 21 children, the bloodiest daily toll in nearly a year of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israel said its air strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon had targeted hundreds of Hezbollah sites, and it warned of more to come.

After almost a year of bombardment in Gaza on its southern border, Israel is shifting its focus to its northern frontier, from where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel.

Israel's military on Monday struck Hezbollah in Lebanon's south, eastern Bekaa valley and northern region near Syria in its most widespread strikes.

About 5,000 people had been wounded "in less than a week" of Israeli attacks, after Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded and an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

'We don't want war,' says Iranian President

Israel wants to drag the Middle East into a full-blown war by provoking Iran to join the nearly year-old conflict between Israel and Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian President said on Monday, warning of its "irreversible" consequences.

Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking to a group of journalists after his arrival in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, said: "We do not wish to be the cause of instability in the Middle East as its consequences would be irreversible"

"We want to live in peace, we don't want war," he added. "It is Israel that seeks to create this all-out conflict."

'Next phases of Lebanon operation'

The Israeli military is preparing for the next stage of its 'operation' in Lebanon after launching a wave of air strikes against Hezbollah targets on Monday morning, the military chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi said.

"Essentially, we are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years. This is very significant. We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases," he said in a statement, giving no details but adding that he would "elaborate shortly".

UN chief alarmed by escalating situation

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the escalating situation in Lebanon and very concerned by the large number of civilian casualties reported by Lebanese authorities, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

Panic as Lebanese flee Israeli strikes

Health workers in southern Lebanon scrambled to treat hundreds of people wounded on Monday, as families rushed to flee the deadliest Israeli strikes in nearly a year of cross-border clashes.

"Wounded people are pouring in non-stop... I don't know how many have been wounded because the injured are lining the street outside the hospital," said an employee of the Tebnin hospital in southern Lebanon, requesting anonymity citing security concerns.

Volunteers carry an elderly man on a chair as people who fled their villages in southern Lebanon are received at an art institute transformed to a shelter for persons displaced by conflict, in Beirut on September 23, 2024.

US sending more troops to Middle East as tensions grow

The United States is sending a "small number" of additional troops to the Middle East in response to rising tensions in the region, the Pentagon said Monday, giving few further details.

The announcement comes as fears of a broader regional war grow, with Israel striking hundreds of targets in Lebanon in what is by far the deadliest cross-border escalation in nearly a year of violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

'Move out of harms way'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanese people to move away from danger as the Israeli military pounded Hezbollah targets in the country's south and east on Monday.

"Please, get out of harm's way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes," Netanyahu said in a video statement shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

