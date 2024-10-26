Israeli attack on Iran should end direct exchange of fire: US official

Photo: AFP file used for illustrative purposes

Israel's strikes on military sites in Iran appear to have been a targeted and proportional response to Tehran's earlier attacks, with low risk of civilian harm, a senior Biden administration official said late on Friday.

This should be the end of direct exchange of fire between the two countries, the official said, adding that the US has multiple direct and indirect channels of communication with Iran where it has made its position clear.

"We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation," said US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett.

Israel has announced earlier the completion of a precise attack on Iran, saying it included missile manufacturing facilities used by Tehran in its attacks on Israel over the past year.

It added that the retaliatory strikes had given it more freedom to operate in skies over Iran.