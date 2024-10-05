E-Paper

Israeli military says two Hamas members killed in Lebanon

The armed wing of Hamas confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters, but provided different names for them

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters File
Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 6:37 PM

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed two members from the armed wing of Hamas, operating in Lebanon.

The military named Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, who it said served as the group's executive authority in Lebanon, as being killed in an Israeli air strike. Said Alaa Naif Ali, a member of Hamas’ Military Wing in Lebanon, was also killed in an Israeli operation overnight on Saturday, it said.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, but provided different names for them: Mohammed Hussein Al-Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali.

