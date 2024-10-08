Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Israeli military says it killed Hezbollah's HQ commander

Last evening, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson issued a warning to people to avoid being present on the beach or on boats on Lebanon's coast

  • Reuters
  • Updated: Tue 8 Oct 2024, 9:14 AM

Photo: Reuters

The Israeli military eliminated Suhail Hussein Husseini, the commander of Hezbollah's headquarters, in a strike in the area of Beirut, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last evening, the Israeli army's Arabic spokesperson issued an urgent warning to people to avoid being present on the beach or on boats on Lebanon's coast from the Awali river southward until further notice.


One year after the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel and Israel's bombardment in Gaza that nearly 42,000 people, the conflict has widened to include clashes with Lebanon and other countries.

Cross-border fire continued between Israel and Hezbollah for months after Oct 7, but were mostly limited to the Israel-Lebanon border area before the recent upsurge.


