Israeli military rescues 2 hostages in a dramatic raid in the Gaza Strip

The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
The Israeli military rescued two hostages from the Gaza Strip early on Monday in a dramatic operation that also killed at least 67 Palestinians in airstrikes, according to Palestinian hospital officials.
The raid took place in Rafah, the city on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip where 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to escape fighting elsewhere in the Israel-Hamas war. Women and children were among those killed in the airstrikes, Palestinian officials said.
The Palestinian death toll from the war has surpassed 28,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. A quarter of Gaza’s residents are starving.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The war began with Hamas’ assault into Israel on October 7, in which militants abducted around 250. Israel says about 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, while Hamas is holding the remains of roughly 30 others who were either killed on October 7 or died in captivity. Three hostages were mistakenly killed by the army after escaping their captors in December.
The war in Gaza has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians in the territory, displaced over 80 per cent of the population and set off a massive humanitarian crisis.
The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said more than 12,300 Palestinian minors and 8,400 women have been killed so far in Israel’s war on Hamas in the battered territory.
Minors made up about 43 per cent of the total number of 28,340 Palestinians killed so far. Women and minors together make up 73 per cent of those killed in the war, according to the ministry’s figures.
ALSO READ:
The move comes after a fake robocall imitating President Biden sought to dissuade people from voting for him in New Hampshire's primary election
Coalition government expected as counting of votes begins, final results likely to be out by Friday morning
It is collaborating with India on another advanced Earth-observing satellite due to launch this year
It was discovered when he was treated earlier for an enlarged prostrate
The PTI is deploying a two-pronged strategy of secretive campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology
Some rural areas in the country are still ruled by a patriarchal system of male village elders who wield significant influence in their communities
Police have launched an investigation into the incident
The affected include four firms based in Iran and Hong Kong that allegedly provided materials to Iran's ballistic missile and drone programmes