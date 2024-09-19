Israeli man arrested over alleged plot to assassinate Netanyahu, top officials

Israeli soldiers patrol a road in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. — AFP file photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM

Israeli security services said they had arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of involvement in an "Iranian-backed assassination plot" targeting prominent people including the prime minister.

It said the person was a businessman with connections in Turkey who had attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of assassinating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant or the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

