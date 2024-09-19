E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israeli man arrested over alleged plot to assassinate Netanyahu, top officials

The businessman reportedly attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of killing prominent figures, said Israeli security services

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Israeli soldiers patrol a road in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. — AFP file photo used for illustrative purposes
Israeli soldiers patrol a road in Rafah in the Gaza Strip. — AFP file photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:29 AM

Israeli security services said they had arrested an Israeli citizen on suspicion of involvement in an "Iranian-backed assassination plot" targeting prominent people including the prime minister.

It said the person was a businessman with connections in Turkey who had attended at least two meetings in Iran to discuss the possibility of assassinating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant or the head of the Shin Bet intelligence agency.


ALSO READ:


More news from World