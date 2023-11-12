Israeli drama 'Fauda' crew member reported dead in Gaza

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 1:34 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 1:46 PM

A crew member from the popular Israeli television series Fauda has reportedly been killed in action in Gaza.

Matan Meir, a reservist in Israel's 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion and a crew member on the show, was announced in an IDF list of those soldiers who died in the line of duty in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The social media team of 'Fauda' also posted a statement on social media announcing the death of Matan Meir.

"We are devastated to share that one of our Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza. Matan was an integral crew member. The cast and crew are heartbroken by this tragic loss. We extend our condolences to Matan's family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," the post read.

Meir was from Odem, the IDF stated in its publication of his death. The Fauda crew member fought in the 697th Battalion of the IDF's 551st Brigade.

Apart from Fauda, Meir was also involved in the production of other shows, including the series, The Cops.

Fauda's creator, Avi Assacharoff, also took to X to share his condolences, explaining that the production crew member had fallen in battle in northern Gaza.

Hamas launched an offensive on Israel on October 7. Following this, Israel launched counter-offensive on Hamas and vowed to destroy the terrorist group.

