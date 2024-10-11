Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Israeli army to seize UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem

The approved bill also provides that diplomatic visas will not be granted to the staff of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 8:28 AM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 8:28 AM

  • By
  • WAM

Security personnel work at the UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem. — Photo: Reuters file



The Israeli army has announced the seizure of the land of the UNRWA's main headquarters in East Jerusalem.

Located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, the land would be used to build 1,440 housing units, the army said.


This decision follows the approval of a draft bill by the Israeli Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, whick seeks to sever ties between Israel and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The bill, which is expected to be put to a second and third reading next week, is part of a series of bills proposed by several Knesset members to restrict the agency's activities.


According to the bill, the 1967 agreement that allowed UNRWA to operate in Israel would be revoked, and thus the agency's activities would cease, and any contact between Israeli officials and its staff would be prohibited.

The bill also provides that diplomatic visas will not be granted to UNRWA staff.

