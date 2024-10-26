Israeli army leaves north Gaza hospital, detains medics, says health ministry

Palestinians view the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from the area around Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. October 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Israeli forces withdrew from a hospital complex in northern Gaza on Saturday, one day after storming it, and the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said the troops had detained dozens of male medical staffers and some of the patients.

Health officials said on Friday Israeli forces had stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of three medical facilities struggling to operate in the area.

Footage circulated by the health ministry, which Reuters could not immediately verify, showed damage to several buildings after the Israeli forces withdrew.

Medics said at least 44 of the facility's 70-member team of the hospital had been detained by the army. It later said the army had released 14 of them, including the hospital's director.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment on the hospital report. On Friday, the Israeli military said it operated in the area of the hospital based on intelligence "regarding the presence of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure" there.

Medics said at least two children had died inside the intensive care unit after Israeli fire hit the generators and oxygen station in the facility on Friday.

Medical staffers have refused Israeli army orders to evacuate the hospital or leave their patients unattended. Before the army raid, medics said at least 600 people had been in the hospital, including patients and their escorts.

"The safety and lives of patients who are left inside Kamal Adwan Hospital without medical staff and much needed medication are at risk now," said Marwan Al-Hams of the health ministry.

Three nurses were injured during the raid and three ambulance vehicles were destroyed, the ministry said.

Israeli military strikes on the towns of Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza have so far killed around 800 people during a three-week attack, the Gaza ministry added.

Israel says its forces returned to northern Gaza to root out Hamas fighters who regrouped there. The Israeli military said on Friday that three of its soldiers were killed in combat in the north of the Gaza Strip.

'Extremely dire'

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) described the situation in northern Gaza as "extremely dire" and said people wishing to evacuate must be assured safe passage.

"Ongoing evacuation orders, and continued restriction on introduction of essential supplies, leaves the remaining civilian population in north Gaza in horrific circumstances," the ICRC said in a statement on Saturday.

"Hospitals are being told to evacuate, leaving a potential vacuum of medical services for the many civilians who remain, and are critically under-resourced while new patients continue to arrive," it added.

Senior Hamas official Basem Naim said Israel's incursions in northern Gaza and storming Kamal Adwan Hospital were a violation of international humanitarian law that it could not have committed without "the protection of Western countries".

Israel regularly accuses Hamas of exploiting the civilian population and property, including hospitals and mosques, for military purposes. Hamas denies the accusation.