Israeli army announces killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 12:15 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 12:45 PM

Israel military claimed on Saturday that it killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as strikes continue on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

In a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said: "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world."

"Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X. Military spokesman Captain David Avraham also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital.

A source close to Lebanon's Hezbollah group said on Saturday contact with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday evening.

"Contact with Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been lost since Friday evening," said the source, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. He did not confirm whether Nasrallah had been killed.

Meanwhile, Israeli jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Beirut Saturday, sending panicked families fleeing.