Israeli airstrike kills woman and child in south Lebanon

An Israeli strike killed a woman and a child in south Lebanon on Wednesday, sources in Lebanon said, days after Hezbollah vowed to inflict a price on Israel for killing civilians in the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The woman and girl were killed in the strike in Majdal Zoun, a village some 6 km (4 miles) from the border, according to two security sources and a medical source.

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by its Palestinian ally Hamas on southern Israel, in a campaign Hezbollah says aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

A statement from Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee on X said the Israeli army had carried out an attack on "a military building" in the village of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, and that Israeli warplanes had launched raids on three Hezbollah operational headquarters in the south.

It did not mention Majdal Zoun, which is about an hour's drive from Yaroun.

Hezbollah signalled on Friday it would escalate attacks on Israel in response to the deaths of 10 Lebanese civilians killed in Israeli attacks last week.

Hezbollah announced more than half a dozen attacks on Israeli positions on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes have killed some 50 civilians in Lebanon in the past few months, in addition to nearly 200 Hezbollah fighters.

Attacks from Lebanon into Israel have killed a dozen Israeli troops and five civilians.

The violence has uprooted tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border.

