Israel to free over 1,890 Palestinians in first phase of Gaza truce, says Egypt

Smoke rises inside the Gaza Strip, before a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas goes into effect, as seen from southern Israel, January 18, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Mediator Egypt said Saturday that Israel is to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a Gaza truce.

The foreign ministry said the prisoners would be freed during the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

Qatar, which mediated the deal along with Egypt and the United States, had announced 33 hostages would be released by militants in Gaza during the first phase.

Israel's justice ministry had earlier said 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees would be freed -- none before 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday.

Of the 251 people taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war, 94 are still in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Sunday's ceasefire will be only the second truce in 15 months of war in the Gaza Strip, which has claimed more than 50,000 lives and devastated the Palestinian territory.

The truce is to take effect on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration for a second term as US president.

