Israel says 'suspicious aerial target' fell inside neighbouring Jordan

The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
A "suspicious aerial target" fell within Jordanian territory close to the border with Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli military said after local media reported the crash of a drone in an open area.
A military statement said the incident took place northeast of Israel's Red Sea port of Eilat, which has come under repeated drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels during the almost six-month-old Gaza war.
On Monday, the military said that a building in an Eilat naval base had been struck by an object launched from the east of Israel — suggesting that the provenance was Iraq, where an Iranian-backed militia said it had carried out an attack.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The 16-year-old has benefited from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)
Greek media have dubbed the trained nurse, a "modern-day Medea" after a figure in Greek mythology who murders her sons after their father leaves her for another woman
The Income Tax Department sends notice to the opposition party to pay Rs1,820 crores in taxes
Pavel Durov said measures were taken immediately to stop 'a flurry of unknown users posting messages appearing to call for violence'
Investigators say the attackers had received significant amounts of cash and cryptocurrency from Ukraine
Azam Nazeer Tarar says the decision was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa
Bill authors want to send a message of support to Black people, others who have faced hostility because of their hair
If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York