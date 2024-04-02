UAE

Israel says 'suspicious aerial target' fell inside neighbouring Jordan

This comes after local media reported that a drone crashed in an open area

By Reuters

The national flags of Jordan and Israel are seen from the Israeli side of the border area between Israel and Jordan, in Naharayim. — Reuters file
Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 1:57 PM

Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 1:58 PM

A "suspicious aerial target" fell within Jordanian territory close to the border with Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli military said after local media reported the crash of a drone in an open area.

A military statement said the incident took place northeast of Israel's Red Sea port of Eilat, which has come under repeated drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels during the almost six-month-old Gaza war.


On Monday, the military said that a building in an Eilat naval base had been struck by an object launched from the east of Israel — suggesting that the provenance was Iraq, where an Iranian-backed militia said it had carried out an attack.

More to follow


