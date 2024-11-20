Israel says not fighting Lebanese army, after soldiers killed

Soldiers and parademics inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a vehicle at the entrance of Sidon, Lebanon, on November 7, 2024. — Reuters

Israel's military said on Wednesday it was fighting the militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon, not the Lebanese army, after the latter said four of its soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes.

"We emphasise that the (Israeli army) is operating precisely against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation and is not operating against the Lebanon Armed Forces," the military told AFP in a statement.

The Lebanese army said Israeli fire killed a soldier Wednesday, a day after it said three other personnel died in a strike on their position in the town of Sarafand, some 40km from the southern border.

South Lebanon has seen intense fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants whose group holds sway in the area.