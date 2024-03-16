UAE

Israel says Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic', delegation to go to Qatar

Netanyahu has approved plans for a military operation in Rafah where over a million people are sheltering

By Reuters

Palestinians fetch water in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. PHOTO: AFP
Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 11:07 AM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Islamist movement Hamas as unrealistic on Friday but said a delegation would leave for Qatar to discuss Israel's position on a potential agreement.

It said Netanyahu had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering, and said the army was preparing operational issues and the evacuation of the civilian population.

