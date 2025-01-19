Israel receives hostage names from Hamas as Gaza ceasefire delayed, say reports

Photo: AFP

Israel has received names to be released on the first day of the Gaza ceasefire deal that did not go into effect as planned earlier on Sunday, Israel's channel 12 said.

Earlier, the Israeli military spokesman said that Israel will continue to attack and the ceasefire deal will not go into effect as long as Hamas does not meet its obligations.

Hardline Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party have resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet over the Gaza ceasefire deal, their party said.

The Otzma Yehudit party is no longer part of the ruling coalition but has said it will not try to bring down Netanyahu's government.