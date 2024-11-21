Israel killed 71 pro-Iran fighters in Syria's Palmyra: Monitor

Smoke billows following an explosion after an attack on the historic city of Palmyra, Syria, on November 20, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. — Reuters

Israeli strikes killed 71 pro-Iran militants in the Syrian city of Palmyra, with more than a third of them identified as fighters from Iraq and Lebanon, a monitor said on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in Wednesday's strikes included 45 fighters from pro-Iran Syrian groups, 26 foreign fighters, most of them from the Iraqi Al Nujaba movement, and four from Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group.

The strikes targeted three sites in the city renowned for its ancient ruins, including one that hit a meeting of pro-Iranian groups with leaders from Al Nujaba and Hezbollah.

The observatory, which is based in Britain and relies on a network of sources on the ground across Syria, had previously put the toll from the Israeli strikes on Palmyra at 61 dead.

Syria said the Israeli strikes on the central city killed 36 people and wounded more than 50 others, in the latest toll issued by the defence ministry.

"The Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of the Al Tanf area, targeting a number of buildings in the city of Palmyra," it said on Wednesday.

The strikes targeting Palmyra — a modern city adjacent to Greco-Roman ruins — are the deadliest in Syria since a year of cross-border clashes between Israel and Hezbollah intensified in late September.