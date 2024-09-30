Israel informs US of plans for 'limited' ground operation in Lebanon

Israeli members of the military stand next to armoured vehicles, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in northern Israel, September 30, 2024. Reuters

Israel is planning a limited ground operation in Lebanon that may start imminently, Israel told the United States, the Washington Post reported citing an unidentified U.S. official.

The operation would be smaller than Israel's 2006 war against Hezbollah and focus on security for border communities, the official said.

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday said ground forces could be used against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, adding military operations will go on despite the killing of the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Gallant made the comments while speaking to Israeli troops deployed to the northern border where cross-border fire with Hezbollah continued for nearly a year but escalated this month.

"We will use all the means that may be required -- your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land," Gallant said.

"The elimination of Nasrallah is an important step, but it is not the final one".

In a meeting with local council heads in northern Israel, Gallant said: "The next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon."

Biden's statement

US President Joe Biden indicated he was opposed to Israeli ground operations in Lebanon and called for a ceasefire.

"I'm more aware than you might know and I'm comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now," Biden told reporters when he was asked if he was aware of reports of Israeli plans for a limited operation, and if he was comfortable with one going ahead.

Israel had intensified air raids against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon from September 23, when Lebanon's health ministry said at least 558 people were killed, in the deadliest day of violence since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war.

Israeli officials have been hinting at a potential ground invasion into Lebanon, following attacks which decimated Hezbollah's leadership and communications this month.

After Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, Hezbollah began firing at Israeli military positions and communities along the border, in what it called "support" for Hamas.