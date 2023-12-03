Israel, Hezbollah trade fire across Israel-Lebanon border for third day

A soldier stands near a car destroyed in a strike by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement in Kibbutz Manara in northern Israel near the Lebanon border. - AFP

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 8:50 PM

Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants traded fire across the Israel-Lebanon border on Sunday for the third consecutive day and Israel said several of its soldiers were hurt, following the collapse of a truce between it and Hamas militants in Gaza.

The Israeli military said its soldiers were "lightly injured" when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit a vehicle in the Beit Hillel area of northern Israel.

Israeli forces fired artillery in return, the military's statement read.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had targeted a number of Israeli positions with what it called "appropriate weapons".

Following the eruption of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7, Hezbollah mounted near-daily rocket attacks on Israeli positions at the frontier while Israel launched air and artillery strikes in south Lebanon. But the border was largely calm during a week-long truce in Gaza that collapsed on Friday.

It has been the worst fighting since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, a Hamas ally.

Just over 100 people in Lebanon have been reported killed during the hostilities, 83 of them Hezbollah fighters. Tens of thousands of people have fled both sides of the border.

ALSO READ: