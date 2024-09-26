Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Turkey preparing for possible evacuation of citizens, foreigners from Lebanon

Some 43 per cent of voters pick Trump on economy and jobs vs 41 per cent for Harris
Turkey is making preparations for the possible evacuation of its citizens and foreign nationals from Lebanon, as cross-border fire between Israel and militant group Hezbollah continues, a Turkish defence ministry source said on Thursday.
The military has the "capability and resources to carry out any mission assigned to it for the safe evacuation of our citizens or foreign nationals from Lebanon", the source said during a briefing.
"Preliminary planning and preparations for a potential evacuation operation are being made," the person said, adding Turkey had successfully completed such operations before and was closely following developments in Lebanon.
Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and at least 72 people were killed, according to a Reuters compilation of Lebanese health ministry statements. Several allies, including the UAE, the US, and France, also called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire across the Israel-Lebanon border.
Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began Monday, officials said, some crossing the border to Syria to flee Israeli bombing