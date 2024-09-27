Israel-Lebanon crisis: Series of strikes target Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 7:43 PM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 8:35 PM

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday in an attack that shook the Lebanese capital and sent thick clouds of smoke over the city.

Hezbollah's al-Manar television reported that four buildings were destroyed and there were many casualties in the multiple strikes, which marked a major escalation of Israel's conflict with the heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the central command centre was embedded deep within civilian areas.

Footage broadcast by al-Manar TV showed at least one smouldering crater at the site of the attack.

Security sources in Lebanon said the attack targeted an area where top Hezbollah officials are usually based. It was the heaviest attack in Beirut in almost a year of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.