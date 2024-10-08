Tue, Oct 08, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 5, 1446 | DXB °C

Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Iran vows stronger retaliation if attacked

Iranian foreign minister will start a visit to Saudi Arabia and other regional states on Tuesday

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi warned Israel on Tuesday against launching an attack on his country, saying that any strike on Iranian infrastructure would be met with a stronger retaliation.

Iran attacked Israel last week with a salvo of missiles and Israel has vowed to retaliate.


"If any attack against our country takes place, our response will be more powerful," Araqchi said in a televised speech.

"Our enemies know what kind of targets inside the Zionist Regime (Israel) are in our reach," Araqchi added.

Iran's oil minister landed on Kharg Island, home to the country's main export terminal, and held talks with a naval commander on Sunday, the oil ministry's news website Shana reported, amid concern Israel could attack energy facilities.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he did not think Israel had yet decided how to respond.

Araqchi will visit Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region starting Tuesday to discuss regional issues, Iran's ISNA news agency reported.

