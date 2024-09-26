Israel-Hezbollah conflict: 20 killed in strike in east Lebanon

Smoke billows over southern Lebanon following an Israeli strike, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Tyre, Lebanon on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 3:48 PM

Lebanon's health ministry said Thursday that 20 people, almost all Syrians, were killed in an overnight Israeli strike in east Lebanon, after the Israeli military said it hit Hezbollah targets in the area.

An "Israeli enemy strike on the village of Yunin" killed "20 people, including 19 Syrian nationals", the health ministry said in a statement, raising an earlier toll of nine dead.

