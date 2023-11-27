Israel-Hamas truce extended by two days

The programme was organised as part of CUSAT's tech fest
Hamas said on Monday it had agreed with Qatar and Egypt to a two-day extension of the truce with Israel under the same conditions as the previous four-day ceasefire.
"An agreement has been reached with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days, with the same conditions as in the previous truce," a Hamas official said in a phone call with Reuters.
"An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said in post on social media platform X
As part of the truce deal, Hamas has so far released 39 Israeli hostages, including a four-year-old girl orphaned by the group's October 7 attack, with more expected later Monday.
Israel has freed 117 Palestinian prisoners in exchange under the terms of the agreement. A further 19 foreign nationals have also been released from Gaza under separate arrangements.
The police take a suspect into custody over the criminal assault of the Tasmania University student in his 20s
A local village head said that the leader of the gunmen had demanded $119,000 from the villages as retribution after Nigerian troops killed four of his men earlier
Judicial authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the blaze in which one child was badly hurt
The South African Paralympic star was jailed for 13 years and five months
James Cleverly had been under pressure to say sorry following claims he cast aspersions on a north of England constituency in the House of Commons
One girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries
Stuart Seldowitz was held on charges of aggravated harassment and stalking, among others, police said in a statement