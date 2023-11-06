Israel-Gaza war: Rafah crossing to re-open to limited, pre-approved list of evacuees

Family members carry their luggage as Palestinians, including foreign passport holders, wait at Rafah border crossing after evacuations were suspended following an Israeli strike on an ambulance, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, November 5, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 7:43 PM

The Gazan border authority said on Monday that Egyptians and foreigners already on pre-approved lists will be allowed to enter Egypt after the Rafah border crossing had been closed for two days.

The only entry into Gaza not controlled by Israel had opened to foreign nationals and dependents as well as injured Gazans beginning on Wednesday.

However, humanitarian activity ceased on Saturday after an Israeli strike on an ambulance in Gaza last week, Egyptian officials said. The flow of aid trucks, which also enter through the crossing has slowed, Egyptian sources say.

Three Egyptian security sources said that Egypt was seeking guarantees for the safety of ambulances used for evacuations, including escorts from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Two security sources said Egypt was also seeking to increase the amount of aid flowing into Gaza, including fuel, which Israel has thus far refused to allow.

"Any effort to get convoys of ambulances carrying wounded to Rafah crossing must be accompanied by ICRC and UN vehicles to protect them and so they don’t get bombed as happened with the last convoy," said the Hamas-run government media office.

Palestinian authorities had been publishing lists of people approved for evacuation by Egyptian and Israeli authorities beginning on Nov. 1 until Saturday.

On Monday, the border authority said that no one who was not on one of the lists would be allowed through, citing Egyptian authorities.

An Egyptian security source and a medical source said that 30 injured Gazans and 55 Egyptians were expected to be evacuated on Sunday, along with an unspecified number of foreign passport holders and dependents.

ALSO READ: