Israel completes combat operations in part of north Gaza

A Palestinian girl carries some salvaged belongings in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip after she returned briefly with others who sought to check on their homes. — Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 8:22 PM

Israeli forces have ended operations in north Gaza's Jabalia area after days of intense fighting and over 200 airstrikes, while probing further into Rafah in south Gaza, targeting what they say is the last major redoubt of Hamas battalions.

Israeli troops found caches of rocket launchers and other weapons, as well as Hamas tunnel shafts in the centre of Rafah, the military said on Friday, pressing an offensive to break up militant combat units it says are hunkered down in the city on the border with Egypt.

In a statement on more than two weeks of fierce fighting in Jabalia, the Israeli military said troops had completed their operation and withdrawn to prepare for other operations in Gaza.

During the operation, troops recovered the bodies of seven of the 250 hostages Hamas-led militants abducted when they stormed over the border into Israel on October 7 last year and killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, at least 36,284 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and land war in Gaza, its health ministry said in an update on Friday, and much of the densely populated enclave lies in ruins.

A Palestinian man walks in front of a damaged UN-run school in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. — Photo: AFP

Israel will not agree to any halt in fighting that is not part of a deal that includes the return of surviving hostages, a senior Israeli security official said on Friday. Hamas had said on Thursday that it would be ready for an accord, including an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, as long as the Israelis stopped the war.

In Jabalia, a crowded urban district populated by refugees from the 1948 war of Israel's founding and their descendants, Hamas turned the "civilian area into a fortified combat compound", the Israeli military statement said.

It said Israeli troops killed hundreds of militants in close-quarter combat and seized large caches of weaponry and destroyed rocket launchers primed for use.

Underground, Israel forces disabled a weapons-filled tunnel network extending over 10km and killed Hamas' district battalion commander, it said.

A Palestinian woman reacts, as she inspects the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia refugee camp. — Photo: Reuters

Israel has blamed what it calls Hamas's deliberate embedding of fighters in residential areas for the high civilian toll in the war. Hamas has denied using civilians as cover for fighters.

Jabalia has been battered by intense combat for weeks, underscoring Israel's difficulty in destroying Hamas units.

There were weeks of heavy fighting in Jabalia in the early stages of the Israeli campaign and in January, the military said it had killed all the Hamas commanders and eliminated the combat formations of Gaza's ruling group in the area.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to eradicate Hamas as a fighting and political force has run up against the group's deep roots in Gaza's social fabric.

A woman carries belongings on her head, as Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli forces withdrew from Jabalia. — Photo: Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel on Wednesday to come up with a post-war plan for Gaza, warning that without one, further military gains might not be durable, and lawlessness, chaos and a Hamas comeback could ensue.

As the war has dragged on and Gaza's infrastructure has been widely demolished, malnutrition has spread among the 2.3 million population as aid deliveries have slowed to a trickle, and the United Nations has warned of incipient famine.

Jordan will host an emergency international conference on June 11 to work on the humanitarian response to the war, in coordination with Egypt and the United Nations, Amman's royal court said on Friday.