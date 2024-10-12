Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Israel army warns south Lebanon residents 'not to return to homes'

The spokesman reiterated a call for health workers in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances, claiming they are being used by Hezbollah fighters

Published: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 2:54 PM

Updated: Sat 12 Oct 2024, 2:54 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Top Stories

Stop Israel from bombing Iran's oil sites, Gulf states urge US

UAE's NCM warns of potential tropical depression in Arabian sea next week

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

KT Photo: AFP

KT Photo: AFP

The Israeli military on Saturday warned residents of south Lebanon "not to return" to their homes as troops continued fighting Hezbollah militants in the area.

Israeli forces continue to "target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages", military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X. "For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk."


Recommended For You

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

UAE: Back pain? Office chairs, long work hours could be the problem, say experts

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Sharjah: 93 mosques to offer Friday sermons, lessons in 5 languages

 

In a separate post, Adraee reiterated an earlier call for health workers and medical teams in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances, claiming they are being used by Hezbollah fighters.

"We call on medical teams to avoid contact with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them," he said.


"The IDF (Israeli military) affirms that the necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type."

Israel is engaged in a multi-front conflict as it continues to battle Palestinian militants in Gaza.

In recent days, the military has launched an intense ground and air assault in northern Gaza, particularly in and around the city of Jabalia.

On Saturday, Adraee called on residents of the area around Sheikh Radwan, south of Jabalia refugee camp, to evacuate.

"The specified area, including the shelters within it, is considered a dangerous combat zone," Adraee said on X, ordering residents to move to the humanitarian zone in the southern part of the strip.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story