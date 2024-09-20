E-Paper

Israel air strike hits Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold, Lebanon security official says

The Israeli military said in a statement that it carried out a targeted strike

By AFP/Reuters

Smoke rises from Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises from Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 5:23 PM

A Lebanese security source told AFP an Israeli air strike hit the Iran-backed Hezbollah group's south Beirut stronghold on Friday, while the Israeli military said it conducted a "a targeted strike".

"Israel conducted an air strike on the Beirut southern suburbs near Al-Qaem mosque," the security official told AFP requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.


The Israeli military said it carried out a "targeted strike" in Beirut but the Lebanese official said it was unclear what the target was.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The IDF (Israeli military) conducted a targeted strike in Beirut," it said in a statement.

A thick cloud of smoke could be seen rising over Beirut, according to a Reuters live feed, after residents in the southern suburbs of the city said they heard a loud blast.

