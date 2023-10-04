Iraq wedding fire: Grief-stricken bride loses father after tragic deaths of mother, brother

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM

Haneen, now known in local media as 'the Hamdaniya bride,' is inconsolable with grief as she bid farewell to her father, who tragically succumbed on Tuesday to severe burn injuries sustained during her wedding celebrations.

A video that is being widely circulated online, shows the tearful 18-year-old, dressed in black, walking behind her father's coffin and gasping for breath, as she grapples with the loss of her beloved family members. Her husband, Revan, 27, is seen trying to comfort and support her as she breaks down in tears during the funeral.

When a fierce blaze engulfed the crowded wedding hall in Hamdaniyah, Nineveh Governorate, in northern Iraq, on September 28, the bride lost 10 family members, including her mother and brother, while Revan lost 15 relatives.

In total, at least 108 people died in the blaze that is now being blamed on "gross negligence" and lack of safety measures. As many as 150 people suffered burns, smoke inhalation, and crush wounds sustained in the stampede when the nearly 900 panicked guests tried to flee the reception centre through its few escape doors.

During an interview with Sky News, Revan said: "We are numb. We are dead inside." Revan added that 18-year-old Haneen is still in shock and "can't speak" after losing ten members of her family, leaving her father in intensive care in hospital.

Sky News asked Revan about the cause of the blaze, which was initially blamed on indoor fireworks. He said it may have started on the ceiling. He said: "It could be a short-circuit, I don't know. But the fire started in the ceiling. We felt the heat… When I heard the crackling, I looked at the ceiling. Then, the ceiling, which was all nylon, started to melt. It only took seconds."

Iraqi civil defence officials have attributed the highly flammable building material as the potential contributory factor in the rapid collapse of the wedding hall building. "Using flammable decoration helped the fire to spread quickly and transformed the hall to a fireball," said Interior Minister Abdel Amir al-Shammari.

