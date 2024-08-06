E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iraq says it rejects 'reckless' action targeting its bases and coalition outposts

On Monday, at least five US personnel were wounded in an attack against a military base in Iraq

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: AFP File
Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 2:19 PM

Iraq said on Tuesday it rejects all "reckless" actions that target Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions, and US-led coalition outposts.

On Monday, at least five US personnel were wounded in an attack against a military base in Iraq, US officials told Reuters, as the Middle East braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.


ALSO READ:


More news from World