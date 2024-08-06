Iraq says it rejects 'reckless' action targeting its bases and coalition outposts

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Iraq said on Tuesday it rejects all "reckless" actions that target Iraqi bases, diplomatic missions, and US-led coalition outposts.
On Monday, at least five US personnel were wounded in an attack against a military base in Iraq, US officials told Reuters, as the Middle East braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities
More than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, reveals report
The embassy asked citizens to leave in 'compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon'
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'