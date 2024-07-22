Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism

David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre 'Unity in Diversity' artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map is meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage
Iraq on Monday hanged 10 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, security sources said.
The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya and all those executed were Iraqi nationals, the sources said.
The 10 men were convicted of joining the Islamic State militant group and carrying out "serious terrorist crimes", they added.
In April, Iraq hanged 11 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, prompting criticism from Amnesty International which raised concern that many more people may have been executed in secret given a "disturbing lack of transparency" about executions in Iraq in recent months.
Iraq has put hundreds of suspected jihadists on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Islamic State fighters in a US-backed military campaign in 2014-2017.
Biden’s sudden exit and endorsement of Harris has upended the race, just eight days after Trump survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally
Number of female ama, a Japanese word meaning sea-diving fisherpeople, fell to just 40 last year in the Shirahama district, down 70% from 2006
It has been a difficult year for the royal family as both the Princess of Wales and the king are undergoing treatment for cancer
The former prime minister has been jailed for nearly a year, but this month an Islamabad judge overturned his illegal marriage conviction
Presidents tend to see their party take a beating in congressional elections held half way through their term, but Biden did surprisingly well in 2022
Brazil's Ile Sartuzi: The idea came to him when he saw a museum volunteer handing visitors coins to handle
The livestock industry accounts for around 30% of global methane emissions