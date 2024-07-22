E-Paper

Iraq hangs 10 men convicted of terrorism

The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya

By Reuters

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 8:17 PM

Iraq on Monday hanged 10 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, security sources said.

The executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya and all those executed were Iraqi nationals, the sources said.


The 10 men were convicted of joining the Islamic State militant group and carrying out "serious terrorist crimes", they added.

In April, Iraq hanged 11 militants sentenced to death on terrorism charges, prompting criticism from Amnesty International which raised concern that many more people may have been executed in secret given a "disturbing lack of transparency" about executions in Iraq in recent months.

Iraq has put hundreds of suspected jihadists on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Islamic State fighters in a US-backed military campaign in 2014-2017.

