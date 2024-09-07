E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iraq confirms meteor burned up in its atmosphere

The Meteorological Organisation that it is closely monitoring what is being circulated on social media

By WAM

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM

The Iraqi Meteorological Organisation confirmed on Saturday that the light observed in the skies over Iraq on Friday was the result of a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


In a statement on Saturday, carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the organisation stated that it is closely monitoring what is being circulated on social media regarding the meteor's fall in Iraq and the fear it is causing among Iraqi citizens.

ALSO READ:


More news from World