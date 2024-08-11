Iran's President nominates Abbas Araqchi as foreign minister

Yunus, 84, was recommended for the role by student protesters and returned to Dhaka earlier on Thursday from Paris
Abbas Araqchi was nominated on Sunday as Iran's foreign minister by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's parliament speaker announced live on the Student News Network.
"From tomorrow morning, parliamentary commissions will start reviewing the plans of proposed ministers until the end of next week," parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said as Iran's parliament still needs to approve Pezeshkian's nominated cabinet.
Araqchi is a seasoned pragmatist diplomat who acted as chief negotiator in nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers from 2013 to 2021.
He has served as Iran's ambassador to Japan and Finland, and held the role of deputy foreign minister for Asia-Pacific for two years before becoming spokesperson of the ministry in 2013 for a short period.
When Mohammad Javad Zarif was foreign minister, Araqchi was the second most influential official at the foreign ministry and held roles like deputy for legal and international affairs and deputy for political affairs.
He holds a PhD in Political Thought from the University of Kent.
Vienna concerts cancelled after police said they foiled an attack by a 19-year-old Austrian intent on attacking fans with a bomb or knife
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after stepping down as prime minister on Monday following violent protests
The 10-month-old war has left the Gaza Strip with no clean running water, a shortage of aid and medicine and raw sewage everywhere, giving rise to skin diseases and other afflictions
Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo