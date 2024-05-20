Iran's nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri named acting foreign minister

No suspects were immediately identified
Iran's veteran nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, a harsh critic of the West, was Monday named acting foreign minister to replace the top diplomat killed in a helicopter crash along with the president.
Bagheri, 56, had served as deputy to the foreign minister of the Islamic republic, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who perished along with the Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and seven others in the accident.
Bagheri is considered close to Iran's ultraconservatives and a member of the inner circle of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is the father-in-law of Bagheri's brother.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The negotiator with the salt-and-pepper beard came to be known to his interlocutors for a soft-spoken composure that often stood in sharp contrast to his uncompromising stance.
"Every time foreigners intervene, under any pretext... their presence interferes with the security and stability of the region," Bagheri once said.
The new acting foreign minister has long experience with Iran's nuclear dossier —the flashpoint issue that has pitted Tehran against major powers and arch foe Israel, who suspect it is seeking the atomic bomb.
Iran struck a landmark nuclear deal in 2015 in Vienna under which it agreed to curb the programme in return for sanctions relief, but former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it three years later.
After Iran had agreed the Vienna deal under its president Hassan Rouhani, Bagheri emerged as one of its main critics, accusing the administration of bowing to the West.
He charged that the deal violated most of Khamenei's "red lines" by imposing curbs and strict surveillance on the nuclear programme, which Iran says is strictly for civilian purposes.
After the US withdrawal and reimposition of sanctions in 2018, Bagheri accused Rouhani of having "given the West the impression that Iran is very weak".
He later also used tough language to defend Iran's efforts to revive the deal.
Born in 1967 in the village of Kan in northwestern Tehran, Bagheri grew up in a family deeply involved in politics in the country.
His father, a renowned Shiite cleric, was a member of the Assembly of Experts tasked with selecting the supreme leader. Bagheri's uncle, Mohammad Reza Mahdavi Kani, later led the same body.
Bagheri worked in the foreign ministry in the 1990s and grew close to conservative figure Saeed Jalili.
When Jalili was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and became Iran's chief nuclear negotiator, Bagheri served as his number two.
After Bagheri concluded his own mission at the Council, he joined the judiciary when it was headed by Raisi. He served as secretary of the human rights council and then assistant for international affairs.
Weeks after Raisi took office in 2021, Bagheri was appointed deputy foreign minister for political affairs and chief nuclear negotiator.
But those talks have since come to a standstill over seemingly insurmountable differences, particularly with Washington.
ALSO READ:
No suspects were immediately identified
The accused were carrying 1349 grams of gold
Globally, wildlife crime penalties span from a few days to life in prison, while fines can range from a few US dollars to three million
Israel has conducted renewed military sweeps this month of parts of northern Gaza where it had declared the end of major operations in January
Netanyahu came under personal attack from Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for failing to rule out an Israeli government in Gaza after the war
Fico has been in hospital since Wednesday when a lone gunman shot him four times, including in the abdomen
The country was one of the donor states to freeze around $450 million in funds after Israel accused 12 UNRWA staff of participating in the Hamas-led attack
The floods on Friday also destroyed about 2,000 houses, and damaged thousands more homes and businesses