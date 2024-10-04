Iran's Khamenei delivers rare sermon with rifle by side, calls missile attack on Israel 'legal and legitimate'

Photo: Reuters

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:56 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:05 PM

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon Friday, days after Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Khamenei delivered the sermon – his first in nearly five years – to thousands of worshippers carrying portraits of slain leaders of Iran's "axis of resistance" against Israel and the United States.

The leader also said that every country has the right to defend itself from aggressors during the sermon. He defended Iran's missile attack on Israel as "legal and legitimate".