E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Iran's Khamenei decorates commander for Israel attack

Hajizadeh, 62, has headed the Guards aerospace unit since its creation in 2009

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh at an Iranian aerospace industry exhibition in Tehran, Iran, on September 20, 2023. Reuters File
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh at an Iranian aerospace industry exhibition in Tehran, Iran, on September 20, 2023. Reuters File

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 6:33 PM

Iran's supreme leader has decorated the Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander for the Islamic republic's missile attacks on Israel, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's website said on Sunday.

"Ayatollah Khamenei presented the Order of Fath ("Conquest" in Farsi) to General Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Guards Aerospace Force," it said.


The decoration was bestowed because of "the brilliant 'Honest Promise' operation", the website said.

Hajizadeh, 62, has headed the Guards aerospace unit since its creation in 2009.

On Tuesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired some 200 missiles at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli air strike that killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC top general Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut.

It was Iran's second direct attack on Israel in six months, after a missile and drone assault in April in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus, which Tehran blamed on Israel.

Israel has vowed to respond after Tuesday's Iranian missile attack.


More news from World